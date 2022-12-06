Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,782 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.15% of TowneBank worth $22,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 482,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,245,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,294,000 after acquiring an additional 255,426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in TowneBank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 119,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank Stock Performance

TowneBank Announces Dividend

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

About TowneBank

(Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.