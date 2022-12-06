Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Chesapeake Energy worth $22,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.