FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 40,466.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,730 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.