Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,531 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 1.3 %

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $41.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About Shoe Carnival



Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

