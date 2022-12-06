Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Camping World by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,504 shares of company stock worth $8,022,560. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.55.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 65.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

