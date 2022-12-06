D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen Sells 470 Shares

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DHI opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

