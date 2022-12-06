EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Holdings Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $21,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $156.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.