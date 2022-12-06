Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.29 Million Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.26%.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.



