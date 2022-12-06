Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 343,123 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,280,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 343,123 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $47,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,033,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 227,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

