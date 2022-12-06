Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,450 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Choice Hotels International worth $21,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739. 20.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

