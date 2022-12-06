Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,302 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $46,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $50,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $289.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

