Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $21,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.79.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

