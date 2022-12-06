Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 66,300 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $21,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 272.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

PBH opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.