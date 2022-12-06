Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,800 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.52% of Vishay Precision Group worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

