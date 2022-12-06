Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 13,239 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,085 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of Southside Bancshares worth $22,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 15.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 255,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.36 per share, with a total value of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,764.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SBSI stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

