Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,754,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Hecla Mining worth $22,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 18,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 15,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

