Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,530,728 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,341,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Transocean worth $21,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $240,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Transocean by 7.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $159,446,000 after buying an additional 2,413,968 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Transocean by 6.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,150,910 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,093,000 after buying an additional 1,440,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Transocean by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

Transocean stock opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Transocean Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.