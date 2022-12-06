Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 25,366 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,366 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Cintas worth $46,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $459.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $463.72.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

