Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 472,417 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 472,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,746.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

