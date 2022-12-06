Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $21.35 Million Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

HALO stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

