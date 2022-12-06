Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of MKS Instruments worth $21,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 166.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

MKSI stock opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.99.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

