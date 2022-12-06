Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 108,800 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.15% of City Office REIT worth $22,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,731,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Trading Down 4.9 %

CIO opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $377.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIO. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.