Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 188,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $154.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

