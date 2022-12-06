Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 908,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $22,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 5,555.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camtek by 143.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.86. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley decreased their price target on Camtek from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Camtek to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Camtek from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

