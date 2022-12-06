Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 908,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $22,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the second quarter valued at $62,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 5,555.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Camtek during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camtek by 143.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Stock Performance
Shares of CAMT opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.86. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $48.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Camtek Profile
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camtek (CAMT)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.