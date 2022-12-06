Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 407,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after buying an additional 589,340 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,094,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 267,653 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NYSE AOS opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

