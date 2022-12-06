Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,724,651 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $22,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $752.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $642,583.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,508.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 40,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $642,583.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,508.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.