Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Toast worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $853,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast Stock Down 6.9 %

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,895,594 shares of company stock valued at $143,211,830 over the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TOST opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

