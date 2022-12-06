Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $46.55 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of W. P. Carey worth $46,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.