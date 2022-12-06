Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 24,771 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.33% of QCR worth $21,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of QCR by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 4,500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,591.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

QCRH opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $863.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Several analysts have commented on QCRH shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

