Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Insider Activity

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 197,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

