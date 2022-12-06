Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MAT opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

