Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $39.34 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($57.84) to €46.10 ($48.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.84) to €34.00 ($35.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

