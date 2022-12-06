Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) PT at $115.92

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.