Analysts Set DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Price Target at $136.37

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.37.

Several research firms recently commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $115.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

