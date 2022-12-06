Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of BHF stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

