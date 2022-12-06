American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,158 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after acquiring an additional 933,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after purchasing an additional 415,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

IPGP stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,404,599 shares in the company, valued at $649,531,424.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,400. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

