American International Group Inc. Has $5.12 Million Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of KB Home by 48.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

