American International Group Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Inari Medical worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Inari Medical by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $4,182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $748,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,721.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $4,182,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,180.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,192 shares of company stock valued at $18,354,156. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

