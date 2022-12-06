American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI stock opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.83.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.22.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.