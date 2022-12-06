Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 605.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,516. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

NASDAQ LANC opened at $203.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.21. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.