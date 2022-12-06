American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of SiTime worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SiTime by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,244 shares of company stock valued at $715,401 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

SiTime Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

