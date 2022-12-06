Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 38,422 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 12.0% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ASE Technology by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

