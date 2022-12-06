American International Group Inc. Has $5.36 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,463 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Wendy’s worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

