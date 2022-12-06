American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.40. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.