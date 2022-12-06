American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $7,107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,131,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,289,726.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on K. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.