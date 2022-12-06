Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

