Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.