Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of MLM opened at $353.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

