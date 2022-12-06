American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hologic by 23.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Hologic by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

