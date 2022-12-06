Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 929 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $274.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day moving average is $191.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

